Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Number of alluvial diamond miners plummet in SA – report
Mining Weekly quoted the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo) as saying that the country had 2 000 small diamond-mining companies in 2004, which employed about 25 000 people, and now only about 200 operators are employing 5 000 people.
"In South Africa, getting a right to mine is not an easy process. It's very complicated, time-consuming and expensive," said Sadpo national executive committee member Amo Marengwa.
"In our case, my brothers and I applied for a right to mine using our own money and even put up some infrastructure to get going. Given our financial backgrounds, we do not have the financial muscle to grow the company. We're unable to buy more machinery. Unfortunately, in our country, this is the reality."
He said the lack of finance and support forces many entrepreneurs to look for external help.
"Unfortunately, in our country, exploration projects, especially alluvial diamond projects, are deemed too risky," said Marengwa.
"There's a lack of data and technical support from government institutions such as Mintek and the Council of Geoscience. Therefore, most of us cannot secure any investment."
Sadpo said it was proposing changes to the legislation specifically for the small and junior alluvial diamond mining companies.
"Due to the erratic, marginal and nomadic nature of the alluvial diamond mining industry, you cannot apply the same legislation that you would, for example, apply to a listed gold, iron-ore or, for that matter, kimberlite mine, to a small or junior alluvial diamond mine," said Sadpo deputy chairperson Lyndon De Meillon.
"History has shown that if you do that, you kill the industry, and we have independent reports to prove it. We still have an enormous alluvial diamond resource in South Africa – probably for another 100 years. This is not for large corporate companies as the risks are too high."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished