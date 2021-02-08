Webinar: LGDs journey from ‘Factory to Market’

On 10 Feb 2021, producers and cutters of CVD diamonds opened the door of their factories and revealed the process of CVD diamonds production; and also the whole process of cutting and polishing CVD roughs to final polished goods… and eventually to the market.

Ashit Gandhi, CEO, CTO of US Diamond Technologies that engages in Diamond Irradiation, HPHT Processing and related technologies, walked us through the LGD production process; and introduced the company’s recently developed CVD reactor that is user friendly for growing single Crystal Diamond.

Shashikant D Shah, founder of Dm Gems Group, and Chairman for the ’Lab-Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council’ and Darshan Shashikant Shah, Business Development Manager of Dm Gems Group & Director/ Convener for the ‘Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council’, who is currently involved in spreading awareness of LGDs, talked us through the cutting & polishing process by taking us on a tour of the DM Gems factory. Shreyance Shah, Founder /President of Flawless Allure Grown Diamonds (FAGD), who is one of the pioneers of LGD business in India, having started the company in 2007 offered many insights into the production and trading of LGDs.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





