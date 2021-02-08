Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Webinar: LGDs journey from ‘Factory to Market’
Ashit Gandhi, CEO, CTO of US Diamond Technologies that engages in Diamond Irradiation, HPHT Processing and related technologies, walked us through the LGD production process; and introduced the company’s recently developed CVD reactor that is user friendly for growing single Crystal Diamond.
Shashikant D Shah, founder of Dm Gems Group, and Chairman for the ’Lab-Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council’ and Darshan Shashikant Shah, Business Development Manager of Dm Gems Group & Director/ Convener for the ‘Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council’, who is currently involved in spreading awareness of LGDs, talked us through the cutting & polishing process by taking us on a tour of the DM Gems factory. Shreyance Shah, Founder /President of Flawless Allure Grown Diamonds (FAGD), who is one of the pioneers of LGD business in India, having started the company in 2007 offered many insights into the production and trading of LGDs.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished