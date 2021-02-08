Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Russia wants to cancel import duties on small diamonds
According to the Ministry of Finance, the initiative will reduce jewelry production costs in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), increase sales both in the Eurasian and global markets, and create necessary conditions for increasing the industry’s cost competitiveness.
It is assumed that the customs regulation measure developed by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation "will help to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and will become a serious support for the Eurasian jewelry industry."
Colored precious stones are practically not mined in the EAEU countries, and manufacturing polished diamonds weighing up to 0.3 carats on the territory of the EAEU is unprofitable, the ministry explains. At the same time, a significant part of the jewelry market is occupied by jewelry with inserts of small diamonds. In this situation it is more profitable to import finished jewelry products from countries outside the EAEU than produce them on its territory.
Now the import duty on finished jewelry products is almost equal to the import duty on precious stones (10-15%) necessary for the production of jewelry.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished