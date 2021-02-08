Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Endiama, Gemcorp ink JV to develop Mulepe diamond deposit
Mulepe, which contains both kimberlite and alluvial deposits, is Gemcorp's first investment in diamond mining in sub-Saharan Africa.
Mining Weekly reports that a pilot mining programme will commence later this year to allow for initial operations and diamond exports.
The JV partners are anticipating that the pilot mining programme will help improve their understanding of the mining operations, the type and quality of diamonds present within the concession, the capabilities of local third-party service providers and value generation potential through diamond sales.
Gemcorp will fund the pilot programme and oversee the operations of the project as the majority shareholder, developer and operator.
The project is expected to process about three-million tonnes a year of kimberlite at full production.
Capital investment of about $150-million will be needed for the project's development.
"Angola is a country full of potential, and this partnership is yet another example of our belief in Angola's economic future," said Gemcorp chief executive Atanas Bostandjiev.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished