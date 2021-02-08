Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
ALROSA nets $ 430 million from diamond sales in January
The Jubilee Diamond Mine Image credit: ALROSA
In a press release distributed on Wednesday, ALROSA said it netted $ 430 million from January diamond sales - $ 421 million for rough diamonds and $ 9 million for polished diamonds.
The company noted that the sales data for January are preliminary and subject to revision, and that more accurate and detailed information on sales results are published on a quarterly basis along with operating results.
In January 2020, ALROSA's revenue amounted to $ 405 million ($ 390.2 million for rough diamonds and $ 14.8 million for polished diamonds).
Commenting on the sales results, ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureyev said: “The January sales results reflect the improvement in demand for jewelry products in the major sales markets - China and the U.S. Demand for rough diamonds was further supported by the absence of surplus stocks in the diamond manufacturing segment. This, in turn, is partly due to the fact that diamond manufacturers have a possibility to make purchases meeting their real needs."
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished