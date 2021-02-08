Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Yakutia believes ALROSA should diversify
During the interview, RIA Novosti correspondent Darya Urayeva recalled the recommendation given to ALROSA last summer by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev to consider diversification into developing metal deposits.
Aisen Nikolaev, noting that there were no large diamond deposits found in Russia or in the whole world during the last quarter of this century and that now work is underway only to bring previously explored deposits into commercial turnover all over the world, said that, as he believes, ALROSA in any case "should be more actively engaged in geological exploration to find new diamond deposits both in this country and abroad."
“Secondly, of course, a certain direction for diversification should be studied, but since this company is a mining enterprise, we believe that diversification should after all move towards the mining industry,” he continued, saying that currently Yakutia is already developing approaches to such projects in team with ALROSA.
As an example, the head of Yakutia mentioned Almazy Anabara, a subsidiary of ALROSA, which, according to him, has already started diversification through the implementation of small gold mining projects, annually producing several hundred kilograms of this precious metal.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished