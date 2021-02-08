Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Gemfields emerald, ruby output plummet due to COVID-19 pandemic
The miner suspended much of its mining and processing activity from March last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions and impacts.
Gemfields' 75%-owned Montepuez ruby mine, in Mozambique, produced 1.2 million carats last year compared with 2.2 million carats in 2019.
The company raked in $22.4-million from Kagem emerald auctions in 2020 compared to $200-million generated in 2019.
No ruby auctions were conducted.
It said the stones sold through its luxury brand Fabergé fell to 1, 686 in 2020 from 2, 324 pieces sold the previous year.
Gemfields had cash and cash equivalents on hand of $43.9-million as of December 31.
The company had a net debt of $12.6 million, but this excludes the outstanding balance of auction receivables of $8.9 million as of December 31.
Gemfields was planning to resume mining operations in March.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished