Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
WGC: Chinese jewellery industry set to grow in 2021
Now, while jewellers in China are banking on the recovery in the local economy to continue into the coming months, they are also relying on sustained growth in consumer sentiment. Also, the jewellery industry hopes for better income and effective pandemic containment to support the jewellery industry in 2021.
According to WGC report, the future, however, holds promise looking ahead to 2021. The Council’s fieldwork indicates an optimistic attitude among major jewellers in China, who experienced strong sales in recent months.
WGC also adds the industry consolidation in 2020 saw companies with more solid brand values and cash flows survive the crisis, effectively putting the industry in a healthier position. This, the report said, will benefit the Chinese jewellers due to the policy changes that will prioritise domestic consumption in 2021 as well as the coming years.
Moreover, traditional gold jewellery products performed strongly in 2020, and bridal jewellery and light hard-24-karat gold jewellery products were in continuous demand, with jewellers stocking up inventories, says the WGC report.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished