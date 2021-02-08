Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
EMERCOM of Russia assessed emergency readiness of Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division
The Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division, one of the production sites of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, is the largest enterprise in the Zabaykalsky Krai developing one of the ten largest copper deposits in the world. One of the main principles of the mining company is to minimize negative impact on the environment.
The enterprise located on the territory of the Gazimuro-Zavodskoy District of the Zabaykalsky Krai operates a large number of sophisticated and technological equipment, including a complex of hydraulic structures or tailing dumps.
In the course of its work, the commission reviewed and evaluated the mining division’s practical actions to eliminate the consequences of a simulated emergency. The members of the commission assessed the readiness of the forces and means employed by the Bystrinskoye Mining Company, as well as those used by special formations, including EMERCOM of Russia, involved in emergency response.
After the review, the emergency team of Bystrinskoye performed the practical part of the training exercise. According to the scenario, a breach occurred in the body of the tailings dam. The members of the commission controlled the way the enterprise was notified of the incident, as well as the use of forces and means to eliminate the consequences of the simulated breakthrough. The commission also assessed the preparedness of the facility personnel and the sufficiency of forces and means to eliminate the emergency. The exercise involved the personnel of the mining division and the units of the territorial subsystem within the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations in the Gazimuro-Zavodskoy District - more than 60 people in total.
Anatoly Kuznetsov, Director of the Center for Environmental Safety of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, who is responsible for preventing environmental pollution by the Norilsk Nickel integrated works, also watched the exercise.
The emergency training exercise made it possible to master actions to minimize the risk of emergencies and environmental pollution in case of an accident at the tailings dump, thereby increasing the safety of the company’s workers and residents of the Gazimuro-Zavodskoy District.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished