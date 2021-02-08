EMERCOM of Russia assessed emergency readiness of Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division

EMERCOM of Russia has completed the check of the Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division in the Zabaykalsky Krai of Siberia for its readiness to eliminate possible emergencies, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters said on its website. The mining operation was visited by an ad hoc commission, which included representatives of the Main Directorate of EMERCOM of Russia for the Zabaykalsky Krai.

The Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Division, one of the production sites of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, is the largest enterprise in the Zabaykalsky Krai developing one of the ten largest copper deposits in the world. One of the main principles of the mining company is to minimize negative impact on the environment.

The enterprise located on the territory of the Gazimuro-Zavodskoy District of the Zabaykalsky Krai operates a large number of sophisticated and technological equipment, including a complex of hydraulic structures or tailing dumps.

In the course of its work, the commission reviewed and evaluated the mining division’s practical actions to eliminate the consequences of a simulated emergency. The members of the commission assessed the readiness of the forces and means employed by the Bystrinskoye Mining Company, as well as those used by special formations, including EMERCOM of Russia, involved in emergency response.

After the review, the emergency team of Bystrinskoye performed the practical part of the training exercise. According to the scenario, a breach occurred in the body of the tailings dam. The members of the commission controlled the way the enterprise was notified of the incident, as well as the use of forces and means to eliminate the consequences of the simulated breakthrough. The commission also assessed the preparedness of the facility personnel and the sufficiency of forces and means to eliminate the emergency. The exercise involved the personnel of the mining division and the units of the territorial subsystem within the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations in the Gazimuro-Zavodskoy District - more than 60 people in total.

Anatoly Kuznetsov, Director of the Center for Environmental Safety of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, who is responsible for preventing environmental pollution by the Norilsk Nickel integrated works, also watched the exercise.

The emergency training exercise made it possible to master actions to minimize the risk of emergencies and environmental pollution in case of an accident at the tailings dump, thereby increasing the safety of the company’s workers and residents of the Gazimuro-Zavodskoy District.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





