SGCCI’s 'Sparkle-21' slated for Feb 20-22 in Surat

Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center Image credit: sparkle.sgcci.in

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has organized a grand 'Sparkle-21 Gems and Jewellery Exhibition' at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana from February 20 to 22.SGCCI President Dinesh Navadiya said that the announcement of an increase in customs duty on imports of finished synthetic diamonds in the recent Union Budget will greatly benefit the synthetic diamond manufacturers in Surat. He further added that ‘as Surat now manufactures synthetic diamonds along with natural diamonds, the machinery required for making synthetic diamonds is also being manufactured in Surat. So, Diamond City Surat is now moving towards becoming a hub of natural and synthetic diamond manufacturing. To achieve this, all the infrastructure like SEZs, customs, ports and airports have been developed in Surat.’The Exhibition Chairman Jayanti Savlia said that ‘the SPARKLE exhibition will be attended by natural diamond and jewellery manufacturers, synthetic diamond and machinery manufacturers for the entire diamond industry’.