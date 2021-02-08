Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
SGCCI’s 'Sparkle-21' slated for Feb 20-22 in Surat
Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center Image credit: sparkle.sgcci.in
The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has organized a grand 'Sparkle-21 Gems and Jewellery Exhibition' at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana from February 20 to 22.
SGCCI President Dinesh Navadiya said that the announcement of an increase in customs duty on imports of finished synthetic diamonds in the recent Union Budget will greatly benefit the synthetic diamond manufacturers in Surat. He further added that ‘as Surat now manufactures synthetic diamonds along with natural diamonds, the machinery required for making synthetic diamonds is also being manufactured in Surat. So, Diamond City Surat is now moving towards becoming a hub of natural and synthetic diamond manufacturing. To achieve this, all the infrastructure like SEZs, customs, ports and airports have been developed in Surat.’
The Exhibition Chairman Jayanti Savlia said that ‘the SPARKLE exhibition will be attended by natural diamond and jewellery manufacturers, synthetic diamond and machinery manufacturers for the entire diamond industry’.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished