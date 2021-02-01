Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Yesterday
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ashish Pethe elected Chairman & Saiyam Mehra as Vice Chairman of GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman GJC said: “I am grateful to the Board and it is an honour to accept the responsibility of steering the national domestic council. We shall work closely with the Government and take up various issues facing the industry. We shall strive to unite the entire industry and work towards achieving GJC's set goal of One Industry One Voice. We also want to tackle current ongoing challenges related to Hallmarking, PMLA, and other issues such as the Banking sector's hesitancy to provide loans to the G&J sector.”
Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman, GJC, said, “It is my proud privilege to work for the growth of this pivotal trade organization and contribute my vision for the development of its member jewellers across the region. There is a need for the industry to become more organized and compliant. GJC will continue to create better and newer platforms for the industry”.
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) represents over 6,00,000 players comprising manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, laboratories, gemologists, designers and allied services to the domestic Gems & Jewellery industry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished