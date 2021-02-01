Ashish Pethe elected Chairman & Saiyam Mehra as Vice Chairman of GJC

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the national apex body of the gems and jewellery industry has appointed Ashish Pethe as Chairman and Saiyam Mehra as its Vice Chairman for two years, according to a press release from the organisation.Ashish Pethe, Chairman GJC said: “I am grateful to the Board and it is an honour to accept the responsibility of steering the national domestic council. We shall work closely with the Government and take up various issues facing the industry. We shall strive to unite the entire industry and work towards achieving GJC's set goal of One Industry One Voice. We also want to tackle current ongoing challenges related to Hallmarking, PMLA, and other issues such as the Banking sector's hesitancy to provide loans to the G&J sector.”Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman, GJC, said, “It is my proud privilege to work for the growth of this pivotal trade organization and contribute my vision for the development of its member jewellers across the region. There is a need for the industry to become more organized and compliant. GJC will continue to create better and newer platforms for the industry”.The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) represents over 6,00,000 players comprising manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, laboratories, gemologists, designers and allied services to the domestic Gems & Jewellery industry.