Gahcho Kue suspends operations temporarily

De Beers has temporarily suspended operations at Gahcho Kue Mine, nnsl.com reported.

Earlier Saturday the company announced it had identified six presumptive cases of Covid-19 at the site.

As a result of the presumptive cases, 47 additional people identified through contact tracing are in quarantine at Gahcho Kue, according to company spokesperson Terry Kruger.

All individuals are asymptomatic and feeling well at this time, Kruger said. Tests have been sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital for confirmation.

“The health and safety of our employees and contractors are our first priority so we made the immediate decision to stop mining and processing of ore effective Saturday, Feb. 6, until we determine a safe path forward,” said mine general manager Lyndon Clark.

“Only employees required to keep essential services operating will be allowed out of their rooms for the time being. All other employees are to stay in their rooms.

There are currently 335 people at the mine site.



