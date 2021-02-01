Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Yesterday
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Gahcho Kue suspends operations temporarily
Earlier Saturday the company announced it had identified six presumptive cases of Covid-19 at the site.
As a result of the presumptive cases, 47 additional people identified through contact tracing are in quarantine at Gahcho Kue, according to company spokesperson Terry Kruger.
All individuals are asymptomatic and feeling well at this time, Kruger said. Tests have been sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital for confirmation.
“The health and safety of our employees and contractors are our first priority so we made the immediate decision to stop mining and processing of ore effective Saturday, Feb. 6, until we determine a safe path forward,” said mine general manager Lyndon Clark.
“Only employees required to keep essential services operating will be allowed out of their rooms for the time being. All other employees are to stay in their rooms.
There are currently 335 people at the mine site.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished