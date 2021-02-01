Zim shipped diamonds worth $141mln in 2020

Zimbabwe exported diamonds worth $141 million in 2020, according to a report in the state-owned newspaper citing data from ZimStats.

The Sunday Mail reported that diamond revenue trailed behind nickel mattes, which raked in $985 million, gold that brought in $982 million and nickel ores and concentrates, which raked in $612 million.

Diamonds edged platinum, which earned Zimbabwe $134 million during the same period.

Zimbabwe's mineral exports stood at $3,21 billion in 2020, contributing 73% to total exports.

This was a 7,5% jump when compared to mineral exports in 2019.

Zimbabwe produced 2.1 million carats in 2019 valued at $141.1 million or $67.09 per carat, according to data released by the Kimberley Process last year.

Harare wants diamonds to contribute $1 billion a year by 2023.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



