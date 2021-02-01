Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
China dominates production of lab-grown diamonds
The Global Diamond Industry 2020 –21 report prepared by Bain & Company noted that chemical vapour deposition technology is gaining share, with India and the US emerging as major production centres.
However, retail prices for synthetic diamonds fell in 2020 while wholesale prices remained stable.
"That led to a margin contraction for traders and jewellery manufacturers," it said.
"We believe additional price drops will make lab-grown diamonds accessible to broader groups of price-sensitive consumers and push them further into the fashion category, where they have growth potential."
Most of the retail lab-grown market is currently concentrated in the US, while China is a distant second.
Meanwhile, Bain & Company said the natural diamond industry is not investing enough in marketing compared to other premium and luxury segments.
"The era of one-size-fits-all marketing is over," it said in the report.
"Developing customised, analytics-based strategies will become a key competitive advantage going forward. To succeed in a post-crisis world, marketers need tools to closely monitor shifting customer sentiments and priorities, leverage data analytics and ramp up personalisation."
