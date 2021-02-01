Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Yesterday
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Global diamond output fell 20% in 2020 – report
After peaking at 152 million carats in 2017, rough diamond production has declined by about 5% per year.
Bain & Company, which prepared the report said the biggest decreases in 2020 came from Russia, Canada, Botswana and Australia.
In Russia, production levels were lowered at Botuobinskaya, Jubilee and other smaller mines, while production in Canada declined due to suspended mining operations at Ekati and Renard last March.
In Botswana, Jwaneng and Orapa decreased production by 26%, while in Australia, Rio Tinto closed the Argyle mine last November 2020.
Source: Bain & Company
The only mines that increased production were Venetia in South Africa, the Udachny underground mine and Nyurba Alluvial deposits in Russia.
“Production is expected to remain stable in 2021, driven by the reopening of profitable mines that were suspended in 2020, however, the increase will be offset by [the] closure of Argyle,” said Bain.
“During the next 3–5 years, production will likely grow by 0% to 2% [per annum] to allow the value chain to fully rebalance.”
Meanwhile, the report stated that production value decreased by about 30% in 2020, driven by declines in rough prices and production.
Source: Bain & Company
Annual rough diamond sales continued on a downward spiral last year as they dropped 33% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report noted that reduced sales activity in the first half of 2020 exerted pressure on profitability, which is expected to improve by year-end.
Sales of polished diamonds fell by 25%, and net imports of rough diamonds to key cutting and polishing countries dropped by 26% year over year in 2020.
Bain said the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously disrupted the supply and demand sides of the diamond market.
“Logistical collapses, lockdowns and business closures rocked supply chains. On the demand side, loss of income from morbidity, quarantine and unemployment weakened economic prospects and lowered household consumption,” reads the report.
“Consumer interest in the diamond category remained strong, but consumer behaviour and preferences changed.”
Despite disruptions, the midstream finished the year in good shape, it said.
Demand for polished diamonds rose in the second half of 2020, leading to a polished price recovery and only a 3% decrease year over year.
“Inventory levels decreased by 22%, which is healthy for the segment,” reads the report.
“Profitability moved from near breakeven in prior years to 3% to 5% margins. Cutters and polishers of high-quality diamonds benefited the most; demand for such diamonds was strong in the second half of 2020.”
It projected that diamond jewellery demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels between 2022 and 2024, with China leading the way.
