Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Today
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
NDC launches the official partner program for retailers
A proprietary platform for participating retail partners will offer access to our multimedia “For Moments Like No Other" advertising campaigns starring NDC's Global Ambassador, actress Ana de Armas.
As a high frequency digital content publisher, the NDC will also provide the opportunity to use best-in-class social assets and content that to date are attracting an engaged audience of 300,000+ average daily visitors to www.naturaldiamonds.com, the only global diamond resource and authority that inspires consumers and drives purchase intent.
By investing in advancing its natural diamond business, an Official Partner will have access to: advertising campaign assets, a customizable digital toolkit, Select POS collateral, new and interactive educational materials for sales professionals, social media and SEM best practices, previews of new advertising campaigns and collections, previews of NDC trend reports.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished