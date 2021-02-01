The gold-jewellery industry’s trade shows are back with physical attendance

The Italian Exhibition Group, which heads the sole management of international B2B gold and jewellery events in Italy, announces the reorganization of its 2021 calendar.

OROAREZZO, the event specifically devoted to the best Made in Italy jewellery, with physical attendance, will take place from 12th to 15th June 2021 at the Expo Centre in Arezzo, and, also with physical attendance, VICENZAORO, the event of reference for the entire international gold-jewellery supply chain, T.GOLD, the international show for machinery and the most advanced technologies applied to jewellery design and processing, and VOVintage, the exclusive vintage watch and jewellery marketplace, from 10th to 14th September 2021 in Vicenza.

Prior to that, 23rd March 2021 will be organized WE ARE Jewellery, an unprecedented digital B2B format specifically designed to present new jewellery collections to remotely linked buyers from all over the world.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



