Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Today
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
The gold-jewellery industry’s trade shows are back with physical attendance
OROAREZZO, the event specifically devoted to the best Made in Italy jewellery, with physical attendance, will take place from 12th to 15th June 2021 at the Expo Centre in Arezzo, and, also with physical attendance, VICENZAORO, the event of reference for the entire international gold-jewellery supply chain, T.GOLD, the international show for machinery and the most advanced technologies applied to jewellery design and processing, and VOVintage, the exclusive vintage watch and jewellery marketplace, from 10th to 14th September 2021 in Vicenza.
Prior to that, 23rd March 2021 will be organized WE ARE Jewellery, an unprecedented digital B2B format specifically designed to present new jewellery collections to remotely linked buyers from all over the world.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished