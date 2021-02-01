Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Today
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Vast remains optimistic of concluding Zim diamond JV deal
Company chief executive Andrew Prelea said in an interim report for the period of 1 May 2020 to 31 October 2020, which was published last week that the agreement would be sealed once the COVID-19 lock-down measures in Zimbabwe are relaxed.
Zimbabwe recently extended its tough lockdown to mid-February as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the southern African country.
"We continue to remain confident that we will be able to conclude a diamond mining agreement with ZCDC once Covid-19 lock-down measures are lifted in Zimbabwe," said Prelea.
Company chairperson Brian Moritz also said in the same report that they look forward to concluding the JV agreement with the ZCDC chief executive Mark Mabhunu, who was the company's executive director of diamonds division before his departure to head the state entity last September.
Katanga Mining - a joint venture between Vast and the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust will work with the ZDC to develop the Chiadzwa concession.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished