BlueRock's Kareevlei mine net carats up 53%

BlueRock Diamonds has recorded a 53% increase in net carats to 516,200 carats from 337,018 carats in 2018, according to an updated resource statement for its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.

The increase was due to a rise in net tonnes by 49% to 10.36 million tonnes from about 7 million tonnes in 2018.

BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the resource statement was based on the company's planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum, which provides a minimum 10-year life of mine. "The board is confident that the resource will increase further once more work is completed on KV3, our largest pipe, where at present only 40% of this pipe's volume is included in [the] resource," he said.

BlueRock also said that 19% of its resource was upgraded to indicated resources.

"I am pleased to note that the competent person, as a result of the mining to date, felt it appropriate to upgrade a significant tonnage of our resource from Inferred to Indicated," said Houston.

"This re-categorisation further strengthens our confidence in Kareevlei's future."

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



