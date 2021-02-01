Exclusive
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
BlueRock's Kareevlei mine net carats up 53%
The increase was due to a rise in net tonnes by 49% to 10.36 million tonnes from about 7 million tonnes in 2018.
BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the resource statement was based on the company's planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum, which provides a minimum 10-year life of mine. "The board is confident that the resource will increase further once more work is completed on KV3, our largest pipe, where at present only 40% of this pipe's volume is included in [the] resource," he said.
BlueRock also said that 19% of its resource was upgraded to indicated resources.
"I am pleased to note that the competent person, as a result of the mining to date, felt it appropriate to upgrade a significant tonnage of our resource from Inferred to Indicated," said Houston.
"This re-categorisation further strengthens our confidence in Kareevlei's future."
The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished