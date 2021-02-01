Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Ekati mine staff will return to work in full at the end of February
The Ekati Diamond Mine and associated assets, with the exception of Dominion Diamond Mines' share in the joint venture agreement and liabilities relating to the Diavik Diamond Mine, have been sold to Arctic Canadian Diamond, CBC News reported.
Arctic Canadian Diamond has been formed and is controlled by DDJ Capital Management, Brigade Capital Management, LP and Western Asset Management Company, LLC. According to a press release distributed by Dominion Diamond Mines, Arctic Canadian Diamond has assumed Dominion's outstanding debt of $ 70 million "under its existing revolving credit agreement and the reclamation obligations of the Ekati mine."
“This transaction significantly reduces our debt obligations, and provides sufficient liquidity to fund our operations, invest in future growth and allow the Company to emerge with a materially stronger balance sheet,” said Dominion CFO Kristal Kaye.
Operations at Ekati were suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last November, Dominion initiated a 10-week phased restart of Ekati and production fully recovered last month, but with a reduced workforce. Now all Ekati employees are expected to be back to work no later than February 25th.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished