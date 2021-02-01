De Beers Group collaborates with graduates from Central Saint Martins

De Beers Group launched the ReSet Forever Love collection, a celebration of love and sustainability in the modern world, as interpreted by three emerging jewellery designers who recently graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, one of the world’s leading design schools.

The one-of-a-kind jewellery collection, which includes rings, necklaces and a brooch, incorporates rough and polished diamonds from De Beers Group, ranging from 0.3 to 1.3 carats. Each diamond was sourced in line with the company’s stringent Best Practice Principles and Building Forever sustainability framework.

The three designers – Kristina Ferenchuk, Ami Masamitsu and Louis Tamlyn – were handpicked by De Beers Group for their creative interpretation of the brief and their commitment to sustainable practices. They were each challenged to create jewellery that represented the concepts of ‘love’ and ‘forever’ in the 21st century, bringing their personal creative style to the design.

To mark the launch of the collection, De Beers will donate £10,000 towards a new ‘Provenance Award’ offered under the De Beers Group Designers Initiative - Shining Light Awards 2020/2021. The jewellery design competition focuses on skills development for up-and-coming jewellery design students from the company’s four producer partner countries – Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

The new award will provide an opportunity for a participant who shows raw talent to develop and hone their skills. The winner will be announced at the Shining Light Awards 2020/2021 ceremony later this year, where the ReSet Forever Love collection will also be debuted.



