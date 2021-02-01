Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
De Beers Group collaborates with graduates from Central Saint Martins
The one-of-a-kind jewellery collection, which includes rings, necklaces and a brooch, incorporates rough and polished diamonds from De Beers Group, ranging from 0.3 to 1.3 carats. Each diamond was sourced in line with the company’s stringent Best Practice Principles and Building Forever sustainability framework.
The three designers – Kristina Ferenchuk, Ami Masamitsu and Louis Tamlyn – were handpicked by De Beers Group for their creative interpretation of the brief and their commitment to sustainable practices. They were each challenged to create jewellery that represented the concepts of ‘love’ and ‘forever’ in the 21st century, bringing their personal creative style to the design.
To mark the launch of the collection, De Beers will donate £10,000 towards a new ‘Provenance Award’ offered under the De Beers Group Designers Initiative - Shining Light Awards 2020/2021. The jewellery design competition focuses on skills development for up-and-coming jewellery design students from the company’s four producer partner countries – Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.
The new award will provide an opportunity for a participant who shows raw talent to develop and hone their skills. The winner will be announced at the Shining Light Awards 2020/2021 ceremony later this year, where the ReSet Forever Love collection will also be debuted.
