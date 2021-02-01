Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
South African mining firms shine on JSE despite COVID-19 pandemic
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told a virtual 2021 Investing in African Mining Indaba that mining production had an" impressive recovery" following the phased return of mining activity after they eased one of the world's strictest lockdowns.
"As a signal of the extent of the disruption earlier in the year and the scale of its recovery, the industry recorded quarter-on-quarter growth of 288% in the third quarter of 2020," he said.
"Higher production was mainly due to increased activities in the platinum group metals, iron ore, gold, manganese ore and diamonds."
Ramaphosa also lauded the "positive" working relations between government and the mining industry as one of the reasons that contributed to the mining industry's ability to weather the storm.
"This is something we should continue to build on," he said.
The South African president also said that there is a need to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 era, provide greater policy certainty, attract higher levels of investment and protect livelihoods at the same time.
"To ensure that we increase the contribution of both mining and energy to meeting our developmental aspirations, we have taken significant steps to resolve policy and regulatory issues that investors have identified previously and raised with us as constraints to greater investment," he said.
Mining accounts for about 8% of South Africa's GDP.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished