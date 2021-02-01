Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana accelerates non-diamond exploration
He told a virtual 2021 Investing in African Mining Indaba that Botswana seeks to expand its revenue base to avoid reliance on diamonds.
Diamonds account for about 80% of Botswana's exports.
"The development of the minerals industry in Botswana is in full steam, as evidenced by several ongoing exploration projects and the issuance of mining licences to private companies," he said.
"This move will also catalyse private sector involvement in driving the beneficiation of minerals and as such creating more jobs downstream, particularly for our young people.”
"In this regard, Botswana has put in place strategies for mineral beneficiation, which include base metals refineries, encompassing the identification of suitable projects in copper, iron and nickel, as well as the creation of an enabling environment to drive these projects."
Masisi said Botswana is also expanding diamond processing beyond cutting and polishing by introducing alternative and additional diamond supply elements.
"This will provide [an] impetus for secondary rough trading, polished trading, space to support diamond business incubation and other diamond support services," he said.
Masisi revealed that plans were afoot for the development of a multi-commodity exchange that will provide a platform for trading various commodities beyond minerals.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished