Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Outstripping rise in rough prices may be triggered by upsurge in polished prices
VTB Capital predicted that demand for rough diamonds will continue during the first quarter of 2021, despite rising rough prices and falling global production. The bank said that the increase in rough prices announced by ALROSA and De Beers during their first trading sessions in 2021 was the culmination of an upturn in the diamond market over the past few months.
“However, as diamond production fell to a 30-year low in 2020 and shows no signs of growth in 2021, while successful holiday jewelry sales have boosted restocking in diamond manufacturing and retail, we believe the positive momentum will continue at least during the next few months,” the bank’s review said.
According to Finmarket, VTB Capital expects that the total diamond output in 2021 will change insignificantly, since the complete depletion of the Argyle Mine will fully offset the growth in production reached by De Beers and ALROSA. In addition, the recent lower production guidance announced by De Beers and ALROSA for 2021 is primarily due to their inability to rapidly ramp up diamond output exacerbated by operational problems at existing diamond fields, which limits the potential of production growth in the short term.