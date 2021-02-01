Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
GIA is accepting scholarship applications until March 31, 2021
The scholarships are open to prospective students around the world. For this application cycle, all prospective students may apply for distance education programs, with limited on-campus scholarship availability due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions.
“In the previous scholarship application cycle, we received a record-breaking number of applications which shows that now, more than ever, students are in need of financial support to transform their education goals into reality,” said Duncan Pay, GIA Senior Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer.
The number of scholarships awarded, as well as the amount of each award, will vary by campus location. Changes to the scholarship application cycle were made after assessing how to effectively deliver programs and courses during the pandemic.
GIA has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships since 2010, helping more than 3,000 students study at GIA schools around the world and through distance education programs.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished