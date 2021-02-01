GIA is accepting scholarship applications until March 31, 2021

GIA is accepting scholarship applications until March 31, 2021 for classes that start June through December of this year.

The scholarships are open to prospective students around the world. For this application cycle, all prospective students may apply for distance education programs, with limited on-campus scholarship availability due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

“In the previous scholarship application cycle, we received a record-breaking number of applications which shows that now, more than ever, students are in need of financial support to transform their education goals into reality,” said Duncan Pay, GIA Senior Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer.

The number of scholarships awarded, as well as the amount of each award, will vary by campus location. Changes to the scholarship application cycle were made after assessing how to effectively deliver programs and courses during the pandemic.

GIA has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships since 2010, helping more than 3,000 students study at GIA schools around the world and through distance education programs.



