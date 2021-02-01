Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Zim deletes contentious clause that unnerved mining investors
The Economic Governance Watch had recently opined that the Finance (No. 2) Bill, which sailed through Parliament in mid-December 2020, allows the minister of industry and trade to reserve particular sectors of the mining industry for indigenous miners, and can give effect to that decision simply by consulting two colleagues – the minister of mines and mining development and the minister of finance and economic development.
"In fact, [under] section 21(2) (a) of the Interpretation Act, she could designate all minerals, thereby reserving the entire mining industry to indigenous control," it said.
The Zimbabwean government responded to these concerns Tuesday evening by deleting the insertion in a bid to "enhance certainty [concerning] investments in the mining sector".
It also said the requirement for 51% of the shareholding of businesses involved in the extraction of platinum and diamonds to be owned through a designated entity has been removed through the amendment to the Empowerment Act.
"There are no minerals the extraction of which require a business extracting same to have 51% of its shareholding being owned by a designated entity," said the Zimbabwean government.
"This is consistent with the government position that there is no mineral, the extraction of which, the government requires mandatory shareholding participation through a designated entity."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished