Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
India seeks to develop production of lab-grown diamonds
“The domestic lab-grown diamond or synthetic diamond industry is set to get a major boost with the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman increasing the basic customs duty (BCD) on the import of cut and polished synthetic diamonds from 7.5% to 15%,” the Times of India reported on Tuesday.
The suspension of international traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of natural diamonds in world markets, the newspaper said, which began to be replenished through the production of synthetic diamonds, including the domestic market in India. According to industry sources, about 95% of the lab-grown diamonds manufactured in Surat are exported to the United States, and these stones are 60% cheaper than the natural gems.
Shashikant Shah, Chairman of the Lab-grown Diamond and Jewellery Promotion Council (LGDJPC), told the Times of India that “the increase in the customs duty on synthetic cut and polished diamonds is going to boost the domestic lab-grown diamond manufacturing.” At the same time, he noted that the annual import of lab-grown polished diamonds to India reaches about 5 billion rupees (about US$ 70 million).
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished