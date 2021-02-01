Lucapa sells Lulo diamonds for $5.9 mln

Lucapa Diamond has conducted its first diamond sale of 2021 from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola, which raked in $5.9 million. A rough diamond parcel of 4,273 carats was sold for $1,375 per carat.

"As with the first sale of Mothae diamonds in 2021, prices achieved by Sociedade Mineria Do Lulo (SML) at this sale continued to reflect the positive industry mood, and with sales from both operations in 2021 already totalling A$15m, it has been a solid start to the year," said Lucapa managing director, Stephen Wetherall.

Lucapa recovered two +100 carat diamonds at Lulo last month.

The diamonds were unearthed from Mining Block 46 (MB46).

Lucapa has recovered 18 +100 carat diamonds on the Lulo concession to date.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





