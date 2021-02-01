Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Gem Diamonds 2020 output down as revenue improves
The group sold 99, 172 carats last year, which was 11% less than 111, 291 carats auctioned the previous year.
"The 11% reduction in carats sold in the year was as a result of the cessation of production during the Lesotho Government's lockdown period in Q2 2020," said Gem Diamonds.
However, the company realised $189.2 million from the diamonds sold in 2020, an increase of 4% compared to $182.1 million in 2019.
Gem Diamonds sold its stones at an average price of $1,908 per carat in 2020, a 17% jump against $1,637 per carat in 2019.
Meanwhile, the company said Letšeng declared a dividend of $27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 of which $17 million was paid before the period end, resulting in a net cash flow of $11.3 million to Gem Diamonds.
This also led to a cash outflow from the group for withholding taxes of $600 000 and payment of the government of Lesotho's share of the dividend of $5.1 million.
The remaining dividend is scheduled to be paid in the first quarter of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished