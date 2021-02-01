Gem Diamonds 2020 output down as revenue improves

Gem Diamonds' rough diamond output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped by 12% to 100,780 carats in the fiscal year 2020 compared to 113, 974 carats, a year earlier.

The group sold 99, 172 carats last year, which was 11% less than 111, 291 carats auctioned the previous year.

"The 11% reduction in carats sold in the year was as a result of the cessation of production during the Lesotho Government's lockdown period in Q2 2020," said Gem Diamonds.

However, the company realised $189.2 million from the diamonds sold in 2020, an increase of 4% compared to $182.1 million in 2019.

Gem Diamonds sold its stones at an average price of $1,908 per carat in 2020, a 17% jump against $1,637 per carat in 2019.

Meanwhile, the company said Letšeng declared a dividend of $27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 of which $17 million was paid before the period end, resulting in a net cash flow of $11.3 million to Gem Diamonds.

This also led to a cash outflow from the group for withholding taxes of $600 000 and payment of the government of Lesotho's share of the dividend of $5.1 million.

The remaining dividend is scheduled to be paid in the first quarter of 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





