Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
The big brands love big diamonds
LVMH's Louis Vuitton, partnering with high-end miner Lucara and Belgium-based manufacturer HB Antwerp aims to continue its legacy of creating bespoke pieces, with the 1,758ct enigmatic Sewelô, and the 549ct clear white Sethunya. Potential buyers will be part of the entire journey from rough to polished, and will be invited to decide on the outcome and witness the months-long process in Antwerp.
Tiffany & C°, recently acquired by LVMH and led by Louis Vuitton's Michael Burke is taking the same route to high jewelry, demonstrated by the remake of a vintage necklace, with a massive 80ct oval diamond as centerpiece.
Sources who attended the LVMH-Tiffany townhall meeting with employees earlier this month claim LVMH boss Bernard Arnault "wants to elevate Tiffany's standing, even if that took time. The French luxury conglomerate is said to be planning a revamp of existing stores as well as expansion into Asia and Europe. Alexandre Arnault, Bernard Arnault's son, will be in charge of realigning Tiffany's marketing messages alongside new CEO Anthony Ledru.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished