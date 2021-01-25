Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
India trims import duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%
The import duty on gold and silver has been reduced from 12.5% to 7.5%, while importers of platinum, palladium, etc., will now be levied a 10-percent duty instead of 12.5% they paid before.
Commenting on the government’s decision, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We sincerely thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Finance Minister for this bold and pragmatic growth-oriented budget. The reduction in import duty from 12.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent will help the Gem & Jewellery exports become globally competitive. Reduction in duty on raw materials would give the much-needed boost to the sector and help it to move to the next level. In fact, high duty on precious metal had made our exports uncompetitive leading to large Indian diaspora/NRI, moving to Dubai, Hong Kong or other centres to buy jewellery which was largely impacting the employment as well as business in India. Along with this the decrease of import duty on jewellery findings to 10% will help the jewellery manufacturer exporters in a big way.”
Thanking the Prime Minister and Finance Minister for coming out with a visionary budget, Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “The finance minister has done a remarkable job by presenting a bold budget in these difficult times. The budget focused on investments in the infrastructure sector, consolidation of regulations, implementing digitisation in several sectors and reducing regulatory forbearance. There were also various measures to improve consumptions. We want to congratulate finance minister and prime minister for coming out with a landmark budget.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished