Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
Yesterday
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Fears of clandestine return of Zim empowerment law
The amendment of the Empowerment Act resulted in diamonds and platinum reserved for indigenisation.
Foreign investors interested in diamonds or platinum were restricted to a maximum of 49% shareholding, while domestic investors or State institutions would control at least 51%.
The Economic Governance Watch said the Finance (No. 2) Bill, which sailed through Parliament mid-December had the potential to affect the Zimbabwean economy.
"The government had to ensure that a controlling interest in diamond and platinum mining businesses was held by the Zimbabwe Minerals Marketing Corporation, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company or the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Fund.
"Diamond and platinum mining businesses could not merge or restructure unless a controlling interest in the [newly] merged business was held by an appropriate designated entity; conversely, conglomerates or syndicates of such businesses could not de-merge or unbundle unless an appropriate designated entity held a controlling interest in all the resulting businesses.
"Now that it has been amended, Section 3 applies not only to diamond and platinum mining but to businesses involved in extracting any minerals that the minister responsible for administering the Act may choose to prescribe by notice in the Gazette."
It said the minister had not yet prescribed any minerals for Section 3, so the Section was currently inoperative.
"But at any time she may decide to reserve particular sectors of the mining industry for indigenous miners, and she can give effect to that decision simply by consulting two colleagues – the Minister of Mines and Mining Development and the Minister of Finance and Economic Development – and publishing a short notice in the Government Gazette designating the particular minerals that are to be reserved," said Economic Governance Watch.
"In fact, [under] section 21(2) (a) of the Interpretation Act, she could designate all minerals, thereby reserving the entire mining industry to indigenous control."
The mining industry in Zimbabwe generates about $2 billion and contributes 70% of export revenues annually.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished