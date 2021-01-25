Debswana diamond exports eased 30% in 2020

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, registered a 30% drop in rough diamond exports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters citing statistics released by the Bank of Botswana.

The miner's diamond exports eased to $2.02 billion in 2020 from $3.05 billion the previous year.

Massive quarterly drops of 63% and 66% were recorded in the second and third quarters, respectively.

However, diamond sales recovered in the fourth quarter as rough exports jumped 35% compared to the same period in 2019.

Debswana's output decreased by 28% to 4.3 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the planned treatment of lower grade material at Jwaneng, where production decreased by 56%.

This was partly offset by a 9% increase at Orapa due to a planned improvement in grade, despite a slower than anticipated plant restart in December following scheduled maintenance, as well as power supply interruptions affecting plant availability.

Botswana gets about 30% of its revenues from diamond sales.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





