Major executive reshuffle at Rio Tinto

Today News

Jakob Stausholm, the new Chief Executive of Rio Tinto reshuffled the company’s executive team, which now includes 13 officers. Rio Tinto’s statement to this effect said that the mining conglomerate will retain four product groups – Aluminium, Copper, Iron Ore, and Minerals, which will now also include the Diamonds business headed by Sinead Kaufman as Minerals Chief Executive.

Sinead has been Managing Director Operations, Copper & Diamonds, since 2018. She joined Rio Tinto in 1997 and has held senior leadership and operational roles across Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals, and Iron ore. Sinead originally joined Rio Tinto as a Geologist.

Rio Tinto said it will increase its focus on operational excellence and project development, strengthening the company’s ESG credentials, and rebuilding trust, particularly in Australia, under a new organisational structure. This approach will be underpinned by the safe operation of our world-class assets, continued disciplined capital allocation, and a strong balance sheet.

“While Rio Tinto continues to deliver strong safety and operational performance, despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, there are improvements we can achieve across the business to make Rio Tinto more resilient, and an even stronger performer and employer. I want to re-establish Rio Tinto as a trusted partner for host communities, governments and other stakeholders,” Jakob Stausholm commented.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





