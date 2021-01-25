Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds director steps down
Company chairperson John Teeling said McFarland, an international businesswoman fluent in Russian, joined Botswana Diamonds in 2014 to assist in dealing with their then Russian partner, Alrosa.
Alrosa exited Sunland Minerals, its joint venture company with Botswana Diamonds, in November 2018.
The Sunland joint venture was established in 2014 to test existing Alrosa exploration technology on Botswana Diamonds' large database.
The Russians withdrew from the joint venture company following changes in management and corporate strategy, which was now biased towards production and marketing.
Sunland Minerals received six new prospecting licences from the Botswana government in April last year.
The licence tenure was for three years until 31 March 2023 and they cover an area of 4,319 square kilometres in the Central and Kgalagadi Districts, colloquially known as the Kalahari.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished