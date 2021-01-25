Botswana Diamonds director steps down

Botswana Diamonds says its non-executive director Anne McFarland has opted not to stand for re-election at its recent annual general meeting.

Company chairperson John Teeling said McFarland, an international businesswoman fluent in Russian, joined Botswana Diamonds in 2014 to assist in dealing with their then Russian partner, Alrosa.

Alrosa exited Sunland Minerals, its joint venture company with Botswana Diamonds, in November 2018.

The Sunland joint venture was established in 2014 to test existing Alrosa exploration technology on Botswana Diamonds' large database.

The Russians withdrew from the joint venture company following changes in management and corporate strategy, which was now biased towards production and marketing.

Sunland Minerals received six new prospecting licences from the Botswana government in April last year.

The licence tenure was for three years until 31 March 2023 and they cover an area of 4,319 square kilometres in the Central and Kgalagadi Districts, colloquially known as the Kalahari.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





