Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
Today
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Lucapa resumes mining operations at Mothae
Mining operations at Mothae were suspended as a result of a two-week nationwide lockdown initiated by the government of Lesotho to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.
"It is great to see the Mothae mine operating once again as we prioritise the health and safety of our teams returning to [the] site," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
With the diamond market continuing its strong momentum into 2021, we look forward to the remainder of the quarter and completing the expansion project on time."
Lucapa recently sold a parcel of 4,676 carats of rough diamonds from Mothaefor $5.6 million or $1,198 per carat.
This was the highest average US dollar per carat price achieved by Mothae on the sale of any run of mine production parcel.
The sale included a 101 carat D colour diamond recovered following re-opening of the mine in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the most valuable diamond recovered to date at Mothae.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished