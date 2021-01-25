Lucapa resumes mining operations at Mothae

Today News

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond has recommenced mining operations at its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho.

Mining operations at Mothae were suspended as a result of a two-week nationwide lockdown initiated by the government of Lesotho to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"It is great to see the Mothae mine operating once again as we prioritise the health and safety of our teams returning to [the] site," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

With the diamond market continuing its strong momentum into 2021, we look forward to the remainder of the quarter and completing the expansion project on time."

Lucapa recently sold a parcel of 4,676 carats of rough diamonds from Mothaefor $5.6 million or $1,198 per carat.

This was the highest average US dollar per carat price achieved by Mothae on the sale of any run of mine production parcel.

The sale included a 101 carat D colour diamond recovered following re-opening of the mine in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the most valuable diamond recovered to date at Mothae.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





