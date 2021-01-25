Armenian company wants to cut diamonds in Angola

Angola may win another diamond-cutting factory taking into consideration the intention expressed by Arsini, an Armenian company.

This is an objective contained in the memorandum of understanding signed between Edgar Hovhannisyan, President of Arsini and José Manuel Ganga Júnior, President of Endiama, Angola’s state diamond miner.

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the Armenian official said that the memorandum of understanding also contemplates to train 150 Angolan workers to cut diamonds, of which 18 have already been trained.

During the visit, the Armenian delegation was to be taken to the main diamond mining areas in the cities of Saurimo in the province of Lunda-Sul and in Dundo in the neighboring province of Lunda-Norte for a better assessment of the local infrastructure already installed.

On the occasion, the president of Arsini highlighted the long experience of the company he runs in the diamond cutting process, an experience that dates back to the Soviet era.

Edgar Hovhannisyan also pointed out that Armenia is worldwide known for its jewelry, which has been produced for thousands of years, “even well before the birth of Christ”.



Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola





