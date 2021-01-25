Exclusive
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Armenian company wants to cut diamonds in Angola
This is an objective contained in the memorandum of understanding signed between Edgar Hovhannisyan, President of Arsini and José Manuel Ganga Júnior, President of Endiama, Angola’s state diamond miner.
Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the Armenian official said that the memorandum of understanding also contemplates to train 150 Angolan workers to cut diamonds, of which 18 have already been trained.
During the visit, the Armenian delegation was to be taken to the main diamond mining areas in the cities of Saurimo in the province of Lunda-Sul and in Dundo in the neighboring province of Lunda-Norte for a better assessment of the local infrastructure already installed.
On the occasion, the president of Arsini highlighted the long experience of the company he runs in the diamond cutting process, an experience that dates back to the Soviet era.
Edgar Hovhannisyan also pointed out that Armenia is worldwide known for its jewelry, which has been produced for thousands of years, “even well before the birth of Christ”.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola