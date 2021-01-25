Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
De Beers Q4 rough diamond output drop as sales continue to improve
Anglo American reports that De Beers' production in Botswana decreased by 28% to 4.3 million carats, due to the planned treatment of lower grade material at Jwaneng, where production decreased by 56%. This was, however, partly offset by a 9% increase at Orapa due to a planned improvement in grade, despite a slower than anticipated plant restart in December following scheduled maintenance, as well as power supply interruptions affecting plant availability.
In Namibia production also dropped by 26% to 300 000 carats as the majority of the marine fleet remobilised during the quarter, following the third quarter stoppage.
Production in South Africa rose to 1.3 million carats due to the expected improvement in ore grade from the last cut of the open pit at Venetia as the mine continues to transition to underground operations.
De Beers' production in Canada eased 23% to 800 000 carats, as maintenance resulted in lower plant throughput.
Meanwhile, Anglo said demand for rough diamonds showed positive trends in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the indications are that encouraging levels of consumer demand for diamond jewellery continued during the holiday season in the US, while China also performed well.
De Beers' rough diamond sales totalled 6.9 million carats from two sights during the quarter compared with 6.6 million carats from three sights in the third quarter of 2020, and 7 million carats from two sights in the fourth quarter of 2019.
"While it is still too early to signal a strong and sustained recovery, the resilience in demand [despite] ongoing Covid-19 impacts is very encouraging," said Anglo chairperson Mark Cutifani.
The full-year consolidated average realised price decreased by 3% to $133 per carat compared to the previous year's $137 per carat as a 10% reduction in the average rough price index was partly offset by an increased proportion of higher-value rough diamonds sold in 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished