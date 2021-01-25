The world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers "Women's Business" will be held in Moscow

Image credit: Ilgiz F.

The Ilgiz F. Gallery in Moscow will host an exhibition called "Women's Business" on February 25 to March 6. This will be the first jewelry exhibition in the world, in which only women can take part.The profession of a jeweler is traditionally considered male occupation. But every year the number of women who have chosen this specialty is growing. Non-standard thinking, attention to detail, accuracy and discipline are some of the most important qualities that a master should have. And this is one of the reasons why women who choose this path very often become leading professionals in the industry. Undoubtedly, another advantage is the ability to feel this world very subtly. It allows women jewelers to embody all its diversity and versatility in their works, to create unique works of art.The opening of the exhibition, "Women's Business" will take place on February 25 and will be closed. The exposition will be available for visiting guests from February 26. Free admission. In order to ensure safety while visiting the exhibition, guests are expected to order passes by calling +79639931575.