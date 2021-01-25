Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
The world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers "Women's Business" will be held in Moscow
Image credit: Ilgiz F.
The Ilgiz F. Gallery in Moscow will host an exhibition called "Women's Business" on February 25 to March 6. This will be the first jewelry exhibition in the world, in which only women can take part.
The profession of a jeweler is traditionally considered male occupation. But every year the number of women who have chosen this specialty is growing. Non-standard thinking, attention to detail, accuracy and discipline are some of the most important qualities that a master should have. And this is one of the reasons why women who choose this path very often become leading professionals in the industry. Undoubtedly, another advantage is the ability to feel this world very subtly. It allows women jewelers to embody all its diversity and versatility in their works, to create unique works of art.
The opening of the exhibition, "Women's Business" will take place on February 25 and will be closed. The exposition will be available for visiting guests from February 26. Free admission. In order to ensure safety while visiting the exhibition, guests are expected to order passes by calling +79639931575.