Tsodilo raises C$1,3mln for general corporate purposes, working capital

Tsodilo Resources has closed the first tranche of a private placement financing for gross proceeds to the company of C$1,3 million.

Proceeds from the financing are to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

It issued about 2,7 million units of securities of the company at a subscription price of C$0.50 per unit.

The common shares and warrants issued are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period expiring on May 26, 2021.

Tsodilo is an international diamond and metals exploration company engaged in the search for an economic diamond, metal deposits and industrial stone in Botswana.

The company has a 100% stake in Bosoto that holds the BK16 kimberlite project in the Orapa Kimberlite Field (OKF) and the PL216/2017 diamond prospection license also in the OKF.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





