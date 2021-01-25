Lucara unearths 378ct diamond from Karowe

Image credit: Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond has unearthed an unbroken Type IIa 378 carat gem-quality diamond at its 100%-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.The diamond, it said, was recovered from the milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.This recovery is the second +300 carat gem-quality diamond to be recovered this year from direct milling of the M/PK(S) unit."This superb 378-carat diamond is our second +300 carat recovery so far this year, marking a strong early start to 2021," said company chief executive Eira Thomas."The 378 carat joins a rare and special lineage of exceptional, high-value diamonds recovered at Karowe and continues to highlight the wonderful diamond potential of Botswana."She said the continued and consistent recovery of large diamonds provides an additional foundation to the opportunity to finance and build the underground expansion at Karowe that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026.