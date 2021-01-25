Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Lucara unearths 378ct diamond from Karowe
Image credit: Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond has unearthed an unbroken Type IIa 378 carat gem-quality diamond at its 100%-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana.
The diamond, it said, was recovered from the milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
This recovery is the second +300 carat gem-quality diamond to be recovered this year from direct milling of the M/PK(S) unit.
"This superb 378-carat diamond is our second +300 carat recovery so far this year, marking a strong early start to 2021," said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
"The 378 carat joins a rare and special lineage of exceptional, high-value diamonds recovered at Karowe and continues to highlight the wonderful diamond potential of Botswana."
She said the continued and consistent recovery of large diamonds provides an additional foundation to the opportunity to finance and build the underground expansion at Karowe that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished