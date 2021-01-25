Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Indian police raid Diyora & Bhanderi Corporation
According to the Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar, the search and seizure operation was carried out by some 50 police officers who are currently collecting data on the company's unsold diamond scanning devices and who the devices were sold to.
The police said that these kinds of diamond scanning devices are being exported by an Israeli company, which has filed a case against DBC.
Divya Bhaskar does not disclose which Israeli company is involved, but in 2017 Sarine Technologies Ltd headquartered 18 km from Tel Aviv in Hod Hasharon announced that it would continue its legal efforts against technology infringers and filed lawsuits in India against DBC and other parties for patent and software copyright infringement concerning DBC’s wrongful use of Sarine’s protected rough diamond scanning machines and planning software.
According to Divya Bhaskar, the police raid on DBC came after Indian authorities had been investigating the case for two years.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished