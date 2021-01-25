Indian police raid Diyora & Bhanderi Corporation

Last Thursday, police in the Indian state of Gujarat raided Diyora & Bhanderi Corporation (DBC) in the Surat suburb and seized diamond scanning equipment.

According to the Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhaskar, the search and seizure operation was carried out by some 50 police officers who are currently collecting data on the company's unsold diamond scanning devices and who the devices were sold to.

The police said that these kinds of diamond scanning devices are being exported by an Israeli company, which has filed a case against DBC.

Divya Bhaskar does not disclose which Israeli company is involved, but in 2017 Sarine Technologies Ltd headquartered 18 km from Tel Aviv in Hod Hasharon announced that it would continue its legal efforts against technology infringers and filed lawsuits in India against DBC and other parties for patent and software copyright infringement concerning DBC’s wrongful use of Sarine’s protected rough diamond scanning machines and planning software.

According to Divya Bhaskar, the police raid on DBC came after Indian authorities had been investigating the case for two years.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





