Diamcor boosts output, revenues since resumption of operations

Diamcor says it is making significant progress increasing processing volumes, diamond recoveries, and revenues since the resumption of operations at Venetia project in South Africa following the required suspension lasting for the majority of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said tailings processed during the processing plant initial restart optimization yielded 666.75 carats of rough diamonds generating gross revenues of $79,000 or $118.49 per carat.

The subsequent processing of quarry material had also resumed and 1,452.73 carats of rough diamonds from initial exercises were tendered and sold generating gross revenues of $266,705, resulting in an average price of $183.59 per carat.

An additional 2,054.88 carats of rough diamonds from the processing of quarry material were also delivered as of January 20, 2021, which are scheduled to be tendered and sold in Dubai early February.

"Our strong start in 2021 is due to our new operations team which has worked in March of 2020," the company’s statement said.

Diamcor also said it is targeting a further increase in processing volumes starting next month with the commissioning of several planned operational refinements.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





