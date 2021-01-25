Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Diamcor boosts output, revenues since resumption of operations
It said tailings processed during the processing plant initial restart optimization yielded 666.75 carats of rough diamonds generating gross revenues of $79,000 or $118.49 per carat.
The subsequent processing of quarry material had also resumed and 1,452.73 carats of rough diamonds from initial exercises were tendered and sold generating gross revenues of $266,705, resulting in an average price of $183.59 per carat.
An additional 2,054.88 carats of rough diamonds from the processing of quarry material were also delivered as of January 20, 2021, which are scheduled to be tendered and sold in Dubai early February.
"Our strong start in 2021 is due to our new operations team which has worked in March of 2020," the company’s statement said.
Diamcor also said it is targeting a further increase in processing volumes starting next month with the commissioning of several planned operational refinements.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished