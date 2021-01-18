Mountain Province Diamonds clocks US$21.8 million in first diamond sale of 2021

Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds said it garnered US$21.8 million from its first sale of rough diamonds this year held in Antwerp, Belgium and closed on January 22, 2021. The company having sold 241,827 carats of diamonds reached an average price of US$90 per carat.Commenting on this sale, Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO said, “The first sale of the year was excellent, the growing confidence amongst rough diamond buyers translated into a healthy price improvement of 8% on a like for like basis when compared to our record high volume December sale. We expect to see a continuation of the positive trend as rough and polished markets continue to strengthen post a successful retail season. Looking ahead, our upcoming February sale will also include, amongst other high value diamonds, the recently recovered 157 carat diamond. Named "Polaris" after the North Star, this exceptional diamond exhibits a rare natural blue fluorescence that echoes its Arctic origins."According to the company’s statement, the Polaris diamond appears colorless in daylight, but under ultraviolet light its deep blue color, as pictured, is reminiscent of the northern lights seen overhead on clear winter nights in the Canadian Arctic.