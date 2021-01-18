Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
Mountain Province Diamonds clocks US$21.8 million in first diamond sale of 2021
Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds said it garnered US$21.8 million from its first sale of rough diamonds this year held in Antwerp, Belgium and closed on January 22, 2021. The company having sold 241,827 carats of diamonds reached an average price of US$90 per carat.
Commenting on this sale, Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO said, “The first sale of the year was excellent, the growing confidence amongst rough diamond buyers translated into a healthy price improvement of 8% on a like for like basis when compared to our record high volume December sale. We expect to see a continuation of the positive trend as rough and polished markets continue to strengthen post a successful retail season. Looking ahead, our upcoming February sale will also include, amongst other high value diamonds, the recently recovered 157 carat diamond. Named "Polaris" after the North Star, this exceptional diamond exhibits a rare natural blue fluorescence that echoes its Arctic origins."
According to the company’s statement, the Polaris diamond appears colorless in daylight, but under ultraviolet light its deep blue color, as pictured, is reminiscent of the northern lights seen overhead on clear winter nights in the Canadian Arctic.
