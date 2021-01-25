The candle flame contains millions of micro-diamonds

Today News

The candle flame contains millions of micro-diamonds. This discovery was made by professor Wuzong Zhou from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, dailygeekshow.com reported.

The scientist found in the process of candle burning every second a million and a half diamonds are formed, but they remain invisible to the naked eye. Their size is on average three thousandths of a micron.

Experiments have shown that all four forms of carbon are well combined in the candle flame: graphite, fullerenes, amorphous carbon, and, consequently, diamonds.

The latter, however, melt quickly. Nevertheless, the discovery may prove useful for researchers working on the synthesis of diamonds by burning, and thus provide a more economical and environmentally friendly alternative to modern technologies used for the production of artificial diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





