“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Yesterday
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
BlueRock sells 14.8ct diamond for $167k
It said a 14.8 carat diamond was sold for $167,000 and an 8.7 carat diamond for $37,000.
"These diamonds were sold, along with our other production, through tender, the first one that we have participated in since the advent of Covid-19,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“The general results of the tender were very positive and support the recent industry news suggesting that diamond prices are recovering well.”
He said the 14.8 carat diamond was the third large stone recovered in the fourth quarter of 2020 with an individual value of greater than $50,000.
“…I hope [this] marks a return to normality now that we have developed the Main Pit,” said Houston.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished