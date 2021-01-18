BlueRock sells 14.8ct diamond for $167k

BlueRock Diamonds has sold two diamonds from its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa for $204,000.

It said a 14.8 carat diamond was sold for $167,000 and an 8.7 carat diamond for $37,000.

"These diamonds were sold, along with our other production, through tender, the first one that we have participated in since the advent of Covid-19,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“The general results of the tender were very positive and support the recent industry news suggesting that diamond prices are recovering well.”

He said the 14.8 carat diamond was the third large stone recovered in the fourth quarter of 2020 with an individual value of greater than $50,000.

“…I hope [this] marks a return to normality now that we have developed the Main Pit,” said Houston.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



