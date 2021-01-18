Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Yesterday
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Anjin ‘grabs most lucrative diamond claim’ in Marange – report
Anjin is a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe’s military.
The Zimbabwe Independent reports that investigations carried out with support from Information for Development Trust show that Anjin had taken over of Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange.
The latest revelations confirm claims made by the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) last September that the political leadership of the country had unilaterally awarded the block to Anjin without consulting the ZCDC board.
Irked by the move, some ZCDC board members allegedly resigned in protest on the 25th of April 2020.
Anjin and several other companies were barred from Marange in 2016 by the then government of the late Robert Mugabe for allegedly failing to remit diamond revenue to the treasury.
This led to the establishment of the state-owned Zimbabwe Diamond Consolidated Company (ZCDC).
Anjin was, however, allowed to return to Marange in 2019 by the new administration of president Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Zimbabwean president said Harare’s 2016 decision to force out alluvial diamond miners, affected production for four years.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished