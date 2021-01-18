Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Geological exploration going on at Luaxe in Angola
In October 2020, José Ganga Júnior, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENDIAMA ordered to appoint a management team for the Luaxe project, the world’s largest diamond deposit discovered in recent years by Sociedade Mineira de Catoca and located 20 km from the Catoca mine in the Lunda Sul Province.
With the creation of this technical group, conditions have been created to continue the exploration and data processing required to complete the projects and studies required to start diamond production scheduled for the coming months.
The technical team mainly consists of senior staff members from Sociedade Mineira de Catoca. Its appointed specialists include Dr. Pedro Velasco Galiano, who as Head of Mining Operations at Endiama has assumed the duties of Mining Director; Engineer Bráulio Mucace, who has worked at Catoca for the past few years and is an Angolan coordinator of information pertaining to mining operations, will now take care of materials needed for the project and mining plan as Deputy Director of Production Operations.
This group also includes Dr Tinta Manuel Vunda, exploration specialist reporting to engineer Teófilo Tchifunga, Geology Chief at Catoca, who will act as Deputy Director for Exploration and Development; Dr. António Tiago Dias Duarte, until now Head of Implementation Office at the Luele Project, will continue to coordinate the work of the support platform to all activities as Deputy Director of Planning and Maintenance.
Additionally, this group will include Telírio Pinto, a financial analyst, and Dionísio Neto, who dealt with technology issues, as advisors on financial and technological matters.
The Luaxe concession is located in the eastern region of Angola, in the southern part of Lunda Norte, north of Lunda Sul and 20 km from the Catoca mine, where the Luaxe kimberlite pipe was discovered in 2013, which represents an important diamond deposit both on a national and international level, mainly due to its size and diamond reserves.
The geological exploration works going on at the Luaxe kimberlite pipe are at an advanced stage, and the results indicate that the deposit has a diamond reserve of 350 million carats and an annual production potential of 10 million carats over a long period of operation. According to preliminary estimates, Luaxe can generate $ 35 billion in revenues.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola