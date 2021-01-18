Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Today
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Botswana Diamonds raises £363k to fund exploration activities
It said the funds raised will be used to finance exploration activities during the current year in Botswana and South Africa, which remain ongoing, and to provide additional working capital for the company.
Each placing share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 0.6p per new ordinary share for two years from 22 January 2021.
Botswana Diamonds narrowed its loss for the year ended 30 June 2020 to £494, 940 compared to £905, 051, a year earlier.
The company is revenue or cash-generating and it relies on raising capital from the public market.
Botswana Diamonds said it had net liabilities of £389, 107 in the year compared to £343, 746 in 2019.
The diamond explorer acquired Sekaka Diamonds from Petra Diamonds last year.
Sekaka not only has one of the largest diamond databases but also holds title to a significant diamond discovery, KX36 and two surrounding licences.
Botswana Diamonds' recent drilling on Thorny River, in South Africa, discovered a 0.4-hectare blow.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished