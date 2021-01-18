Exclusive
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Today
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov: For a creator, the quarantine is the time to work on future masterpieces
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov is a successful and internationally recognized jewellery designer. He received his academic art education in Kazan and moved to Moscow in the 1990s where he lives and works now. His brand, Ilgiz F., is well known among true connoisseurs...
04 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
28 december 2020
Diamond industry, prices continue to strengthen – Lucapa
The recovery, it said, had been favourably impacting both rough and polished diamond prices.
"Following a tough 2020 where the diamond market all but stopped, the sector continues to rebound strongly from the pandemic with a better industry balance which has seen diamond pricing return to pre-pandemic levels," said company managing director, Stephen Wetherall.
"We look forward to 2021 with great optimism following a strong final quarter from our two mines
and particularly as the sector continues its positive momentum."
Meanwhile, Lucapa said in its fourth-quarter results that total sales year to date of diamonds mined at its 40%-owned Lulo mine, in Angola amounted to 20,397 carats for $28.0m or $1,371 per carat.
This, it said, was a new record for total Lulo carats sold in a year.
In Lesotho total sales year to date, from two sales for Mothae diamonds held early 2020, amounted to 10,268 carats for $4.1 million or $402 per carat.
Lucapa said it produced 6,447 carats during the quarter, 55% up on the prior year comparative period. The quarterly increase came despite the impacts of the pandemic on operations during the year and Lulo delivered a new annual production record of 23,669 carats in 2020.
Mothae's quarterly production eased 33% to 6,603 carats from the previous year's 9,845 carats.
Mining operations were suspended for six months from March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The expansion of our Mothae mine will enhance returns expected to flow to Lucapa this year from both our operations and the kimberlite bulk sampling program at Lulo continues to demonstrate its prospectivity," said Wetherall.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished